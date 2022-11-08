 Sri Lankan Fashion, Food and Product showcase in Singapore

The work of two Sri Lankan designers Sonali Dharmawardhane and Sarita Rajendran was showcased in Singapore at an Afternoon Tea held at the Sri Lanka Residence .

The design showcase featured unique Sri Lankan batik evening wear, sarees and resort wear including silver jewellery and custom made clutches. The participants at the event included members of the Chinese Women's Association of Singapore, the Diplomatic corps, representatives of travel and tour operators, and the media.

The event was attended by close to 80 invitees. A range of Sri Lankan goods including Cinnamon, Gems, Tea and Coconut products were on display and the guests were treated to delicious Sri Lankan cuisine. Speaking at the event, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Sashikala Premawardhane, invited those present to trade, invest and travel to Sri Lanka and highlighted various aspects of Sri Lanka's unique tourism offer.

Sri Lanka High Commission

Singapore