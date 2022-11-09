November 10, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka meets Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker

    November 10, 2022
    The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka meets Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker

    The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka H.E Khaled Nasser AlAmeri met with Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker for a courtesy call Nov- (08).
    Further development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various aspects was discussed at the cordial meeting.

    Furthermore, the Ambassador engaging in a cordial discussion regarding the process to select representatives for the National Council of the country, also elaborated on the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries. There were discussions about the empowerment of both children and women, with special focus at the
    empowerment of women in business.

    The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka also discussed how renewable energy can be used to meet the country's energy needs.

    Last modified on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 21:39
    « A four-member committee to make recommendations on the three newly proposed Standing Committees
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya