The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka meets Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka H.E Khaled Nasser AlAmeri met with Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker for a courtesy call Nov- (08). Further development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various aspects was discussed at the cordial meeting.

Furthermore, the Ambassador engaging in a cordial discussion regarding the process to select representatives for the National Council of the country, also elaborated on the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries. There were discussions about the empowerment of both children and women, with special focus at the

empowerment of women in business.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka also discussed how renewable energy can be used to meet the country's energy needs.