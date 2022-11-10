November 10, 2022
    November 10, 2022
    Mister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ali Sabry, PC to engage with the public live on Twitter…

    The live Twitter Spaces discussion on “Foreign Policy and the Way Forward ” will be held on the 10 th of November from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm via the Parliament official Twitter account (@ParliamentLK) with the participation of Mister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ali Sabry, PC. Questions from the public related to “Foreign Policy and the Way Forward” can be directed under the hashtag #LKaskMP and the public are invited to express their concerns and ideas in engagement live during the session.


    This series of live Twitter discussions is organized by the Department of Communication of the Parliament of Sri Lanka as an initiative to create a platform for public representatives
    and the public to engage directly through Parliament for the purpose of creating a people- centric parliament.

     

