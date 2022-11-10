Special meeting to discuss the draft bill for the establishment of the Budget Office of the Parliament

A special meeting attended by the Party leaders and members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business to discuss the draft bill for the establishment of the Budget Office of the Parliament was held Nov- (10) in Parliament under the chairmanship of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the participation of the Prime Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena.



The Members of Parliament who were present had a lengthy discussion on the draft bill related to the establishment of the budget office of the parliament. Also, it was decided to meet again in two weeks after further study of this bill.

Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the House, Minister Hon. Susil Premajayantha, Chief Opposition Whip Hon. Lakshman Kiriella, Ministers Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Hon. Ali Sabri, Hon. Douglas Devananda Members of Parliament Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Hon. Gamini Lokage, Hon. Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekara, Hon. Kabir Hashim, Hon. Kumara Welgama, Hon. Sagara Kariyavasam, Hon. Shan Vijayalal de Silva, Hon. Wimal Weerawansa, Hon. Harsha De Silva, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. V. Radhakrishnan and Hon. A.L.M. Ataullah were present at the meeting.