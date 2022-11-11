November 11, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    New Ambassadors and HC present Credentials to the President

    November 11, 2022
    New Ambassadors and HC present Credentials to the President

    Seven newly appointed Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (11).

    Accordingly, His Excellency Mr. Federico Salas Lotfe, the Mexican Ambassador to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl, the Bhutan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Fleming Raul Duarte, the Paraguay Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Her Excellency Peggy Frantzen, the Luxembourg Ambassador to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Levan Dzhagaryan, the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi, the Oman Ambassador to Sri Lank, His Excellency Mr. Jean- Francois Pactet, the French Ambassador to Sri Lanka and His Excellency Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh the High Commissioner of Ghana to Sri Lanka who assumed duties recently met the President today.

    « Special meeting to discuss the draft bill for the establishment of the Budget Office of the Parliament
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya