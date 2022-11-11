The people have placed great faith in the government led by the President in finding solutions to the problems facing the country - Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake

He said this during a special nutrition program held recently at St. Joseph's College, Grandpass.



Mr Ratnayake said that due to the economic crisis in the country, the low-income oppressed segments of society have increased and the government has paid special attention to such programs to protect the nutritional status of such children.

He pointed out that the food security and nutrition assurance program, which was initiated recently under the guidance of the President, is a great strength. He added that he appreciates such nutrition programs carried out at a personal level.

Mr Ratnayake said that according to the program implemented by the President, this country can be transformed into a developed country in the future, but that requires a certain period.

He further said that to lead the country towards development through a proper vision, a firm policy framework must be prepared, adding that the President will work to legislate it as required and move it forward.

Colombo Deputy Mayor Mohammad Iqbal, Municipal Councilors M. Sarafdeen, Khalil Rahman, A.R.M. Safan and St. Joseph's College Principal Prasad Samaratunga were present on this occasion.