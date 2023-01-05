The President instructs the IGP to immediately start investigations regarding the construction of the fake Dalada Maligawa

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the Inspector General of Police C D Wickramaratne yesterday(05) to immediately start investigations regarding the request made by the Mahanayake Theros of Asgiri and Malwathu chapters and the Diyawadana Nilame of the Dalada Maligawa regarding a fake Dalada Maligawa is being constructed in Wadakada, Kurunegala



Accordingly, the Inspector General of Police said that investigations were commenced immediately under a Deputy Inspector General of Criminal Investigation Department, and two investigation teams under the supervision of an Assistant Superintendent of Police have already gone to the place and has commenced investigations.

According to the letter sent to the President it had mentioned that as stated in the constitution, the government is bound to protect and nurture Buddhism. It also stated that the government should investigate the facts immediately and prevent such acts from the beginning for the sake of the perpetuation and development of Buddhism.

PMD