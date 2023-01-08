Certificate awarding of 03rd lifesaving programme held in Kareinagar

After having completed the 03rd lifesaving programme which was held under the patronage of the Navy, Sri Lanka Lifesaving Association and North Wind Project in Kareinagar, eight (08) youths in Jaffna were recognized on 06th January 2023.

The certificate awarding ceremony in this regard was held under the auspices of Deputy Area Commander Northern Naval Area, Commodore Priyal Vithanage at the Fort Hammenheil Resort.

Going by an idea mooted by the incumbent Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, during the time when he was the Commander Northern Naval Area, this lifesaving training course was started, with the aim of encouraging the youth in the Jaffna area. The first two programmes (three weeks) were held in October and November 2021 at SLNS Elara in Kareinagar with the support of Navy’s Rapid Response Rescue & Relief Unit (4RU).

On successful completion of the three weeks long course started 14th December 2022, 03rd training programme which the 08 youths who sharpened their knowledge, attitude and skills to deal with water related lifesaving activities received their certificates. Rear Admiral Aruna Tennakoon, the Commander of the Northern Naval Area, provided a solid backing for the programme's execution.

Commanding Officer SLNS Elara, Captain Nalinda Kumara, officers from the Northern Naval Command, Mr. Sameera Jewantha the Secretary of Sri Lanka Life Saving Association and Mr. Jekhan Aruliah the representative of North Wind Project were also present on this occasion.

SL Navy