The U.S. values Sri Lanka’s partnership and is keen to further strengthen ties

The United States values Sri Lanka’s partnership and is keen to further strengthen ties between the two countries through a broad array of partnerships, said Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council.

This was revealed by Ms. Laubacher while she met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (11) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting the Rear Admiral expressed her government’s appreciation for the recovery efforts undertaken by President Wickremesinghe in regard to the economic crisis in the country.

President Wickremesinghe outlined the government’s economic plans including the economic reforms being undertaken.

The President also discussed maritime matters, including the increased efforts by the Government to crackdown on the narcotics trade.

President’s Media Division