    Japanese State Minister accompanied by business delegations meets the President

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the Japanese State Minister of the Cabinet Office, Hon. Satoshi Fujimaru, this afternoon (11) at the Presidential Secretariat.

    The State Minister was accompanied by a Japanese business delegation. Discussions focussed on the investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka, including in hospitality and tourism, mining and training of Sri Lanka's workforce.

    The President explained that under the Government's economic plans, emphasis was being placed on training Sri Lanka's youth to ensure the country was geared to adapt to new and emerging industries.

    The President was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security Mr Sagala Ratnayake and Director of International Affairs, Mr Dinouk Colombage.

     

     (PMD)

