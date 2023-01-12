The Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of three new Ambassadors

Acting Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of three new ambassadors recently (05).

Accordingly, approval was given for the appointment of Mr. Kapila Susantha Jayaweera as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Lebanon.

The Committee on High Posts has also approved the appointment of Mrs. H.M.G.R.R.K Wijeratne Mendis as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Acting Secretary General noted that the Committee also approved the appointment of Mr. K. K Theshantha Kumarasiri as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the African Union.

The Committee on High Posts chaired by the Minister Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva met in the Parliament recently (05), and the Minister Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella, Members of Parliament Hon. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshanee Fernandopulle and Hon. Vijitha Herath were present.