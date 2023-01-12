January 12, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of three new Ambassadors

    January 12, 2023
    The Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of three new Ambassadors

    Acting Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of three new ambassadors recently (05).

    Accordingly, approval was given for the appointment of Mr. Kapila Susantha Jayaweera as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Lebanon.

    The Committee on High Posts has also approved the appointment of Mrs. H.M.G.R.R.K Wijeratne Mendis as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Acting Secretary General noted that the Committee also approved the appointment of Mr. K. K Theshantha Kumarasiri as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the African Union.

    The Committee on High Posts chaired by the Minister Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva met in the Parliament recently (05), and the Minister Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella, Members of Parliament Hon. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshanee Fernandopulle and Hon. Vijitha Herath were present.

    « The Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association pays courtesy call on the Prime Minister The country celebrates its 75th National Independence Celebration with pride with the new reformist program for the next 25 years  »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya