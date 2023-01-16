INS 'Delhi' arrives at port of Trincomalee

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi' arrived at the Port of Trincomalee on a formal visit yesterday morning (15th January 2023). The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

INS 'Delhi' is a 163.2m long Destroyer manned by a crew of 390 and the ship is commanded by Captain Shiraz Husain Azad.

In the meantime, the Commanding Officer of INS is scheduled to call on Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara on 16th January at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters. During the ship's stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies. They are also expected to go on a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Navy personnel will engage in a training visit onboard INS 'Delhi'. Concluding the visit, INS 'Delhi' will depart the island on 17th January.

SLNavy