The Committee on Parliamentary Business decides to take into debate the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill tomorrow (19).

January 20, 2023
    January 18, 2023
    The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (18), which was chaired by the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana decided to take into debate the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill tomorrow (19). Accordingly, the Secretary General said that the debate will be held tomorrow from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm.

    It was decided to take the final decision regarding the stated today, at the previous Committee on Parliamentary Business held.

