Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka

January 20, 2023
    January 19, 2023
    External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19-20 January 2023.

    During this visit the Indian External Affairs Minister is scheduled to have official discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other dignitaries.

    External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be accompanied by Joint Secretary (IOR) Puneet Agrawal, Director Sandeep Kumar Bayyappu, Deputy Secretary (Sri Lanka) Nidhi Choudhary and Deputy Secretary Raghoo Puri from the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Colombo

