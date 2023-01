The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, H. E. Hideaki MIZUKOSHI met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters (18th January 2023).

The ensuing discussion between them mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance. The Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Japan in Colombo, Captain Yuki YOKOHARI was also present on this occasion.

The cordial discussion drew to a close with and exchange of mementos, symbolizing the cooperation and goodwill.

SL Navy