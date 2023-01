MP Hon Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Hon Jeevan Thondaman were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (19).



MP Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi took oath as the Cabinet Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation while MP Jeevan Thondaman took oath as the Minister of the Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development.



Secretary to the President Mr Saman Ekanayake was also present on this occasion.