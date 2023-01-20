CARAT-2023 bilateral exercise commences in Colombo and Trincomalee

Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2023, the annual bilateral exercise hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet, got underway in Sri Lanka (19th January 2023). The opening ceremony of CARAT-2023 was held at the Colombo harbour premises and Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee.

The opening ceremony at the pier side of Colombo harbour was held under the patronage of the Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations of the Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake and Deputy Commodore Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven, Captain Sean Lewis. Meanwhile, Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara and Lieutenant Max Cutchen of the U.S. Navy presided the opening ceremony held in Trincomalee.

CARAT Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The bilateral exercise will feature participants from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Maldives National Defence Force aside from the Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Sri Lanka Air Force.

Meanwhile, training exchanges of CARAT will be held both ashore and at sea in Colombo, Trincomalee and Mullikullam from 21st to 26th January. SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Samudura of Sri Lanka Navy will take part in the sea phase of CARAT-2023.

CARAT is designed to enhance abilities of the partners to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and build relationships through sports, cultural, and information exchanges. Meanwhile, taking part in naval exercises of this nature would open up new avenues for the Sri Lanka Navy to share knowledge, strategies and experience as well as to build trust and strong relationships to step up the readiness and interoperability that allows to overcome common maritime challenges.

In addition, the Band of Sri Lanka Navy is expected to partner with the US 7th Fleet Band to showcase band performances at the Galle Face Green and Colombo Lighthouse (20th January), Dutch Hospital – Colombo (21st January), Viharamahadevi Park (22nd January), Diyatha Uyana, Battaramulla (23rd January), Independence Square (24th January) and One Galle Face premises (25th January) from 6.00 p.m. onwards each day.

