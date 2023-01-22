January 22, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island with cold weather.

    January 22, 2023
    Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island with cold weather.

     WEATHER FORECAST FOR 22 JANUARY 2023

     

    Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island with cold weather.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    «   Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva, Southern and in Eastern provinces.
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya