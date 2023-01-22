Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island with cold weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.