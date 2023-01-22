Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief exercise of CARAT – 2023 gets underway

The Marine Exercise (MAREX) of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2023, commenced in Mullikulam on 21st January 2023 and it was augmented by personnel from the U.S. Marine Corps, Sri Lanka Navy Marines, Special Boat Squadron, Rapid Action Boat Squadron, and Naval Infantrymen. Accordingly, the Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) exercises of MAREX were held at the beach area of Mullikulam in the Northwestern Naval Command today (22nd January).

The exercise saw two (02) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) of the U.S. Navy transferring troops, Logistics and vehicles ashore for HADR drills. The training exercise also helped both partners to coordinate and communicate with one another in a simulated environment and improve each other's skills.

Commander Northeastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Peiris and a group of senior officers from the command were present on this occasion to inspect the proceedings.