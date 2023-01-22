January 23, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief exercise of CARAT – 2023 gets underway

    January 23, 2023
    Humanitarian Assistance &amp; Disaster Relief exercise of CARAT – 2023 gets underway

    Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief exercise of CARAT – 2023 gets underway

    The Marine Exercise (MAREX) of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2023, commenced in Mullikulam on 21st January 2023 and it was augmented by personnel from the U.S. Marine Corps, Sri Lanka Navy Marines, Special Boat Squadron, Rapid Action Boat Squadron, and Naval Infantrymen. Accordingly, the Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) exercises of MAREX were held at the beach area of Mullikulam in the Northwestern Naval Command today (22nd January).

     

    The exercise saw two (02) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) of the U.S. Navy transferring troops, Logistics and vehicles ashore for HADR drills. The training exercise also helped both partners to coordinate and communicate with one another in a simulated environment and improve each other's skills.

     

    Commander Northeastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Peiris and a group of senior officers from the command were present on this occasion to inspect the proceedings.

     

     

     

    Last modified on Sunday, 22 January 2023 19:28
    « Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit Saudi Arabia
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya