COPA sub-committee focuses on preparing a system for providing quality workers to the foreign job market

The sub-committee of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) focused on the preparation of a joint plan to train workers with the aim of providing quality workers to the foreign job market.

This was discussed in the COPA sub-committee to review the training program prepared by the inter-ministerial committee regarding the referral of quality and skilled migrant workers for foreign jobs, which met in Parliament recently (19), under the chairmanship of the Member of Parliament Hon. Dr. (Mrs) Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Officials representing the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor and Foreign Employment, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in this committee.

Attention was focused on the progress of the recommendation, previously made by this committee to prepare a joint plan by the combination of all the ministries present in order to train quality workers for the purpose of the foreign job market. Accordingly, the officials who were present commented on the preparation of training programs by the Ministry of Labor and Foreign Employment aimed at the foreign market. The officers present further pointed out that training and campaigns have already started in this regard from the rural level.

Also, there was a discussion about the need for the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) in Sri Lanka to be implemented in parallel with other countries. Also, attention was paid to strict monitoring of the licenses of foreign employment agencies registered under the Foreign Employment Bureau.

The committee also discussed the discipline of skilled workers who wish to go abroad. Hon. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, mentioned that support of the Parliament, will be provided through the intervention of this committee regarding the training of workers going abroad. Therefore, she also pointed out the need to speed up the necessary work in this regard.