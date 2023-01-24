Two (02) suspects with over 54kg of Kerala cannabis apprehended

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 02 suspects with over 54kg of Kerala cannabis, during separate search operations conducted in Norochcholai and New Town of Anuradhapura on 22nd January 2023.

A team of Navy Marines attached to SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command searched a suspicious lorry at Pulachchena Junction, Norochcholai on the night of 22nd January and apprehended about 45kg and 280g of Kerala cannabis (25 packages) being transferred. Accordingly, the stock of Kerala cannabis, the lorry and a suspect in connection to the incident were taken into naval custody.

Meanwhile, on receipt of information to the Northern Naval Command, SLNS Uththara and the office of Excise Department in the North Central Province conducted a combined search operation in the New Town of Anuradhapura on 22nd January. The search operation led to the apprehension of a suspect who was carrying about 08kg and 800g of Kerala cannabis in 04 packages.

The street value of Kerala cannabis (54kg and 80g) seized in these operations is believed to be over Rs. 18 million.

Meanwhile, the suspect apprehended in Norochcholai has been identified as a resident of Lunugamwehera, aged 49. The suspect along with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the lorry was handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau, Puttalam for onward legal action.

The suspect apprehended in the New Town of Anuradhapura is a 41 year old resident of Jaffna. The accused together with Kerala cannabis was handed over to the office of Excise Department in the North Central Province for onward legal proceedings.

SL Navy