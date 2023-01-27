U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Commander calls on Commander of the Navy

A U.S. Navy delegation headed by U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Commander, Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters in Colombo,(26th January 2023).

After exchanging the pleasantries, Commander of the Navy and U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Commander held a cordial discussion and exchanged mementoes, symbolizing cooperation and goodwill.

On the sidelines, the U.S. Seventh Fleet delegation, U.S. Naval Attaché to Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Commander Richard Lister and senior officers from the Navy Headquarters also held discussions, presided over by Commander of the Navy. They exchanged views on several matters of mutual interest and the importance of working together to overcome common maritime challenges in the ocean region.