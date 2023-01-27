Following the intervention of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, JP appointments for Probation Officers to prevent child victims from being inconvenienced

Justice Minister Hon. Dr. Wijedasa Rajapaksa and Member of Parliament Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, recently handed over the applications of justice of peace for the probation officers to avoid the inconvenience of obtaining affidavits required in legal proceedings for children who become

victims.

Accordingly, the applications required for the appointment of justice of the peace for 325 probation officers working all over the island under the Department of Probation and Child Care Services were symbolically handed over to the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment Ms. Yamuna Perera.

The Provincial Commissioners including the Commissioner of Probation and Child Care Services joined the meeting of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children held on December 2 under the chairmanship of Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, where they had the opportunity to present their problems and suggestions to the caucus. They pointed out that during the judicial process, the child victims who are on probation are inconvenient when referring to a third party to obtain affidavits. Thus, the Parliamentary Caucus for Children

brought this proposal to the attention of the Minister of Justice.

Hon. Dr. Wijedasa Rajapaksa, Minister of Justice, who attended the event, pointed out that the intervention of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children to solve a current issue is

commendable. He said that every possible step will be taken for such positive steps in the future as well.

Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, said that being able to provide solutions to this long-standing problem is a victory for the children in Sri Lanka. She also said that the Parliamentary Caucus for Children would like to thank the Minister of Justice Hon. (Dr.) Wijedasa Rajapaksa for his prompt response to the request made through the intervention of this caucus.

Also, the chairperson pointed out that this occasion is an example of the Parliamentary committees' intervention in a more positive way to solve the existing problems. Furthermore, Mrs. Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, discussed the current issues regarding children at the provincial level with the ministry officials. There, instructions were given to promptly forward to the ministry the information including the issues and suggestions referred at the provincial level regarding "Child Protection" and to take every possible step to avoid those problems.

It was also further advised to inform the caucus about its progress every 06 months. State Minister Hon. Diana Gamage, Members of Parliament, Deputy Co-Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children Hon. (Mrs.) Dr. Sudarshanee Fernandopulle and Hon. Chandima Weerakkodi were also present at this occasion.

Also, the Secretary of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadira, Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, Ms. Yamuna Perera, Additional Secretary Ms. Nilmini Herath, the Commissioner of the Probation and Child Care Services Department, Mr. Namal Liyanage and a group of officials from the Ministry of Child Affairs and Social Empowerment also participated in this event.