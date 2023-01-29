Navy men and women ruggerites secure two more wins in Nippon Rugby Tournament - 2023

The men's and women's rugby teams of the Navy secured two more wins in their encounters over the Air Force in the Nippon Rugby Tournament – 2023. The games were played at the Navy Rugby Ground in Welisara on 27th January 2023.

Navy men made a thrilling 32-31 victory over Air Force where Able Seaman TM Weerasinghe added points through 03 successful conversions and 02 penalties. Further, Lieutenant SJF Gregory, Ordinary Seaman RANU Perera, Ordinary Seaman MAFM Mushin and Ordinary Seaman GDJ Laksara also made a try each.

In the meantime, Navy women recorded a comprehensive win 55-00 over their Air Force counterparts. In this encounter, Woman Leading Seaman AHS Madumali scored 03 tries and collected points through 05 conversions. In addition, Woman Able Seaman RSH Kumari scored 02 tries and Woman Leading Physical Training Instructor P Dilani, Woman Leading Seaman MR Kumudumalee, Woman Able Seaman GG Randunu, and Woman Ordinary Seaman WRW Vithana too scored a try each.