Kerala cannabis worth approx. Rs. 4 million gross street value seized on Analaitivu Island

A combined operation carried out by the Navy and Police in the beach area of the Analaitivu Island led to the seizure of over 12kg of Kerala cannabis on 28 January 2023.

The Navy remains ever vigilant and regularly conducts patrols and search operations to prevent various forms of illegal activities emanating from the sea.

The special operation was conducted by SLNS Elara in the Northern Naval Command with the assistants of Kayts Police in Analaitivu on 28th January. The search operation has led to the recovery of six (06) packages of Kerala cannabis concealed in the beach area and the consignment of narcotics weighed about 12 kg and 110g.

It is suspected that the smugglers might have hidden the consignment of illegal drugs at the beach, being unable to take them away due to constant naval operations. The gross street value of this stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be about Rs. 4 million.

The stock of Kerala cannabis held in this operation was handed over to the Kayts Police for onward legal action.