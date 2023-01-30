The Constitutional Council calls for applications from the public for Independent Commissions

The Constitutional Council met yesterday (30) in Parliament presided by the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker and the Chairman of the Constitutional Council.

Prime Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, Minister Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Members of Parliament Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, other council members Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere, Dr. (Mrs) Dinesha Samararatne were present at the Council meeting held.

Hon. Kabir Hashim, M.P., had informed his inability to attend this meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Constitutional Council considered the recommendation of the President to appoint Hon. K.P. Fernando, President of the Court of Appeal as a Judge of the Supreme Court, to the post which fell vacant with the retirement of Hon. L. T. B. Dehideniya, Judge of the Supreme Court. The Constitutional Council unanimously approved the above recommendation.

Further the Constitutional Council unanimously approved the nomination of Hon. N. B. P. D. S. Karunarathna, Judge of the Court of Appeal to be appointed as the President of the Court of Appeal, and the nomination of Mr M.A.R. Marikkar, High Court Judge to be appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal to the resultant vacancies.

The Constitutional Council further decided to publish the advertisement on newspapers of 1 st February 2023, calling for applications for the appointment as Members of the Commissions specified in Schedule to Article 41B of the Constitution. Draft format of the application would be published on the Official Parliament website. The deadline to submit applications is 15 th February 2023.