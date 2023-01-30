Saemaul Undong President pledges assistance to Sri Lanka for Rural Development

The President of the Saemaul Undong Foundation Lee Seung-Jong called on Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea Savitri Panabokke on 27 January 2023 at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Seoul.

During the meeting, Ambassador Panabokke discussed the success of current Saemaul projects in Sri Lanka and appreciated the contribution of the Saemaul Undong Foundation towards the development of the rural economy of the country. The Ambassador also discussed the mechanisms to enhance future cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Saemaul Foundation.

Director of Project Management Kwon Lyun Min, PR Team Leader of Sameul Foundation Esther Jounghyun Kim and Second Secretary of the Embassy Sachini Dias also participated in the meeting.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Seoul