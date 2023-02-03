Commander Joint Agency Task Force, Australia meets with Commander of the Navy

The Commander Joint Agency Task Force, Australia Rear Admiral Justin Jones and a delegation of the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka met with the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters (03 February 2023).

During the ensuing discussion, Commander of the Navy and Commander Joint Agency Task Force, Australia exchanged views on matters of mutual interests. Defence Adviser Captain Ian Cain and officials at the High Commission of Australia in Colombo as well as the Naval Assistant to the Commander of the Navy Commodore Kosala Warnakulasooriya were also present on this occasion. The cordial discussion drew to a close with an exchange of mementoes, signifying cooperation and goodwill.

In addition, Commander Joint Agency Task Force, delegates of the High Commission of Australia and a group of senior officers of the Navy Headquarters also held discussions which were presided over by Commander of the Navy. Their discussions mainly focused on means of overcoming common maritime challenges through coordinated efforts.

SL Navy