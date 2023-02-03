February 04, 2023
    February 04, 2023
    Nepal Defence Attaché meets Defence Secretary

    Defence Attaché of the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi Colonel Ram Chandra Khatry paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Headquarters Complex, Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte (Feb 3).

    The Sri Lankan Defence Secretary warmly welcomed the visiting high official and a cordial discussion was held with the Nepalese Defence Attaché on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.

    During the occasion, mementos were exchanged between Colonel Khatry and Gen. Gunaratne to mark the occasion.

    The Defence Attaché of the Nepalese Embassy based in New Delhi, India will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebration in Sri Lanka held at the Galle Face Green (Feb 4).

    Military Liaisons Officer of the Defence Ministry in Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. Dinesh Nanayakkara was also present at the meeting.
