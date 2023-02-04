The Adjournment Debate on the Government Policy Statement to be held on the 9th and 10th – Party Leaders decide

The Statement of Government Policy made by the President Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe which is scheduled to be presented on the 08 th will be taken up for debate on the 9 th and the 10 th , the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake said.



This was decided at the Party Leaders meeting held today (03) under the patronage of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Accordingly, the Parliament is scheduled to convene on Thursday, the 09 th at 9.30 am and it has been decided to take up the Regulations under the Welfare Benefits Act and Fifty-one Motions regarding the Annual Reports of various Statutory Institutions.

Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on the Government Policy Statement presented by the Hon. President will be taken up until 5.00 pm.

The Debate on the Government Policy Statement shall continue to its second day on the 10 th of February from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm as decided at the meeting held, the Secretary General said. Prime Minister Hon. Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Leader of the House, Minister Hon. (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, Chief Government Whip, Minister Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga including party leaders were present at this meeting held.