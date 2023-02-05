“LankaraLanka” the cultural Symphony held at the Independence Square

In line with the 75th National Independence Day celebration, the "LankaraLanka" cultural symphony which was held under 18 special cultural elements reflecting a combination of all dance, singing and musical elements, was held in a spectacular manner last night (03) at the Independence Square, Colombo.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The “LankaraLanka” cultural symphony included the performances of 10 state dance troupes and 08 private dance troupes.

Gaya Ramya Alvis contributed with the script and the music was by Janaka Fonseka. The choreography and direction was done by Prof. Karunaratne Bandara and Dr. Ravibandu Vidyapathy.

Freedom. Independence. What exactly is freedom? And how can we really be independent? The American Author William Faulkner said, we must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.

Do we have good habits and training to bear that wonderful concept called freedom? Even though the era of imperialism has come to an end, have we developed the habit of enjoying true freedom? Seventy-five years after independence, how should we change to ensure real freedom? How must we change to pave the way for the turning point of the coming (2023-2048) new century? The starting signal of the journey towards that transformation was marked by the melody of 'LankaraLanka'.

Professor Maithree Wickramasinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the Cabinet and Ministerial Secretaries, Ambassadors, Foreign representatives who were here to join the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations led by the High Commissioners, Tri- forces commanders, the heads of the security forces including the Inspector General of Police and a group of distinguished guests including government officials, artists and sports personalities attended the event.