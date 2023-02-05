President inaugurates the "Freedom Path" Artefacts Exhibition celebrating the country’s 75th Independence Celebrations

The "Freedom Path" artefact exhibition organized in view of the 75th National Independence Day celebration was declared open Feb- (05) at the National Museum, Colombo under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Department of National Museum, the Archaeological Department, and the Central Cultural Fund jointly organized this exhibition.

The President, who arrived at the exhibition grounds, was received by Buddha Sasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake. The President who declared open the exhibition also engaged in an observation tour.



A collection of newspaper front pages reflecting unique moments in history related to the freedom struggle between1919-1972 was presented to the President by the Director General of the National Archives Department, Dr. Nadira Rupasingha.



Four rare books were reprinted with the courtesy of UNESCO. A Gazette of the Central Province of Ceylon, Volume I & II, The Geology of Sri Lanka, Sigiri Graffiti volume II and Maha Vansaya first half and second half was also presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe by the Director General of the National Museums Department Mrs. Sanuja Kasturiarachchi.



'Urumayaka Arumaya', a collection of murals of the Kelani Vihara, Book of Buddha and bodhisattva, images of Ancient Sri Lanka, the book on Sathsathiya After the Enlightenment Based on Frescoes of the Kandyan Era, Ancient Ceylon Volume 26, Roots of Sri Lankan arts and History of the kingdom of Rohana was also introduced to the President by the Director General of the Department of Archaeology Professor Anura Manatunga.

The Director General of the Central Cultural Fund, Professor Gamini Ranasinghe, also presented a commemorative memento to President, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President's Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Somaratne Vidanapathirana, and Buddhist Affairs Commissioner General Sunanda Kariyapperuma were also present at this occasion.

The Path to Freedom exhibition will be held at the Colombo Museum from 4th to 10th February from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

President's Media Division (PMD)