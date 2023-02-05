Ministers from foreign countries who participated the 75th Independence Day Celebration call on the President.

Ministers representing India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal who visited Sri Lanka to participate in the 75th Independence Day Celebration called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday(04).

India's External Affairs State Minister V. Muraleedharan called on the President first and during their discussion attention was drawn on the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the constitution and the measures taken to ensure ethnic harmony. Indian State Minister V. Muraleedharan appreciated the measures taken by the Sri Lankan government under leadership of President Wickremesinghe to ensure ethnic harmony in the country.



There after President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Bhutan's Education Minister Jai Bir Rai who arrived in the country to partake the Independence Day celebration. Their discussion focussed on strengthening ties between the two countries. A greater focus was drawn on education and improving cultural ties especially in the fields of tourism.



During the discussion between the President and Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr A. K. Abdul Momen, focus was drawn on strengthening ties between the two countries where President Ranil Wickremesinghe thanked the latter for the assistance rendered to Sri Lanka during economic crisis.



Later Pakistan's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Pakistani State Minister appreciated the commitment made by the President in the economic recovery efforts and extended an invitation to the President to visit Pakistan. Discussions also focussed on the development of business ties and tourism especially in the field of religious tourism.



Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal also called on the President and welcomed the initiatives taken by the President in tackling climate change. The Nepali Minister also expressed the desire to see further strengthening of tourism between the two countries.



Foreign Affairs Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid also called on the President and engaged in a discussion.

