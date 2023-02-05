Five Hundred (500) buses from Indian Government in parallel to the 75th Independence Day Celebration

Fifty buses (50) were handed over to the President under the second phase of the project.

A token of another fifty buses (50) were handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat premises today in the morning (05)out of the 500 buses to be provided by the Indian Government to uplift the public transport service in rural areas across the country.



The documents of the buses were handed over to the President by Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay.

The President inspected two of the buses after declaring them open by cutting the ribbons.



These buses are provided by the Indian Government as a part of a project which is implemented in parallel to the 75th Independence Day Celebration and its first fleet of 75 busses were handed over to the Sri Lankan Government recently.



Another fleet of 40 buses have been directed to the registration and hence 165 buses have already been provided out of the 500 buses that are to be provided as per the request made by Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena from the Indian Government. The project is to be completed by March 2023.



President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed to direct these buses to all SLTB bus depots island wide to uplift the public transport service in rural areas across the country.

Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna, State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama, MP Rajika Wickramasinghe, MP Muditha Prishanthi, First Secretary of Indian High Commission Irina Thakur, SLTB Chairman, Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, CEO of Lanka Ashok Leyland Umesh Gautam were also present at the occasion.

(PMD)