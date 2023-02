Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Colombo, Kalutara and Galle districts during the morning too.