A special art exhibition to commemorate Sri Lanka's 75th Independence

“Art of Sri Lanka” an exhibition highlighting Sri Lanka's pride was held under the patronage of Mr. Poj Harnpol, Ambassador of Thailand to Sri Lanka, on February 4th at the J.D.A. Perera Gallery, University of Fine Arts in Colombo.

As per President Ranil Wickremesinghe's instructions, this elaborate art exhibition, highlighting Sri Lanka's pride, was organized by veteran artist Mr. H. S. Sarath with the contribution of new and talented artists in conjunction with the anniversary celebration of the country's independence.

According to Mr. Sarath, as expected, a large number of painters of all ages from all over the country had submitted paintings for this art exhibition, including those involved in the ‘Aragalaya’.

This art exhibition which commenced on the 04th of February will be held till the 10th of February from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at the J.D.A. Perera Gallery, University of Fine Arts in Colombo 07.

PMD