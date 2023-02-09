Constitutional Council approves two appointments of the Judicial Service Commission

The Constitutional Council met Feb-( 07) which was presided by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker and the Chairman of the Constitutional Council.



Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister, Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, Minister Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva and other Members of the Council who are not Members of Parliament Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere and Dr. Dinesha Samararatne were present at the Council meeting held.

Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, and Hon. Kabir Hashim had informed their inability to attend this meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Constitutional Council unanimously approved the recommendations of the Hon President to re- appoint Hon. Buwaneka Aluvihare and to appoint Hon. E. A. G. R. Amarasekara, Judges of the Supreme Court as Members of the Judicial Service Commission.

The Constitutional Council further decided to publish the advertisement calling for applications for the appointment of Members to the Commissions specified in Schedule to Article 41B of the Constitution, on newspapers of this weekend to give a wider publicity and accordingly, the previously published advertisement will be re-published on the newspapers of Sunday. Draft format of the application would be published on the Official Parliament.