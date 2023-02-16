High Commissioner Moragoda meets Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry; discusses support for economic recovery through bilateral trade expansion

Continuing his discussions with key Union Ministers of India onSri Lanka’s economic recovery, High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal on 14 February 2023 at the Vanijya Bhavan where the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is housed.

Minister Goyal also holds the Ministerial portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution as well as Textiles. He is the Leader of the House of the Rajya Sabha, the upper House of the Indian Parliament.

During the discussion between Minister Goyal and High Commissioner Moragoda, which was held in a very cordial manner, a wide range of issues pertaining to the areas of bilateral trade and commerce, particularly aiming at the economic recovery in Sri Lanka, was discussed.

High Commissioner Moragoda thanked India for the unprecedented support that it has extended to Sri Lanka to mitigate the negative impact of the economic crisis. Recalling India’s timely issuance of financial assurances to the IMF, the first creditor to do so, High Commissioner Moragoda emphasized the key role that India could play in the recovery phase of the Sri Lankan economy.

Mechanisms relating to the expansion of bilateral trade, the ways to establish and promote rupee trade between Sri Lanka and India as a means of economic recovery in Sri Lanka, and the possibility of further bilateral integration in the textiles and garment sector were among the key issues discussed between the Indian Commerce Minister and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Shri Piyush Goyal has also held the Ministerial portfolios of Railways, Finance, Corporate Affairs, Coal, Power, New & Renewable Energy and Mines, previously.