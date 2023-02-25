  Hon. Chandima Weerakkody appointed as the President of the Sri Lanka - USA Parliamentary Friendship Association.



The special meeting to elect the office bearers related to the Ninth Parliament of the Sri Lanka - USA Parliamentary Friendship Association was held at the Parliament feb- (23) under the chairmanship of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. H.E Ms. Julie Chung, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, joined the event as a special guest. Hon. (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, Minister and the Leader of the House of Parliament and the Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at this event.

Hon. (Major) Sudarshana Denipitiya, M.P. was elected as the new Secretary to the Sri Lanka - USA Parliamentary Friendship Association and State Minister Hon. A. Aravindh Kumar, Members of Parliament Hon. (Ms.) Thalatha Athukorala and Hon. Velu Kumar were elected as Vice Presidents.

Furthermore, Member of Parliament Hon. (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa was elected as the Treasure and Hon. Charles Nirmalanathan was elected as the Assistant Secretary to the Friendship Association. Addressing the meeting, the Hon. Speaker said that the decades-long bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the United States of America will be further strengthened through this Association. Furthermore, the Speaker expressed his gratitude for the support extended by the United States of America to Sri Lanka

Addressing the Association, H.E. Ms Julie Chung, the U.S Ambassador to Sri Lanka, congratulated the new office bearers and stated that through the establishment of this friendship association, parliamentary exchanges and mutual cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened. Many Members of Parliament representing the Government and the opposition were present at this occasion.