February 28, 2023
    Special community kitchen program under the patronage of Mr. Sagala Ratnayake

    February 27, 2023
    Under the leadership of Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President, a special community kitchen initiative was organized today (27) at the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple in Colombo.

    The program is aimed at providing a daily nutritious meal to 2,300 individuals including pregnant and lactating mothers, people with non-communicable diseases, persons with disabilities, and those with low income, in five Grama Seva Divisions within the Slave Island Police Division, with the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple serving as the focal point.

    During the event, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake participated in the serving of food to those who had gathered at the community kitchen.

    Hunupitiya Gangarama Viharadhikari Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera was also present on this occasion.

    President’s Media Division (PMD)

