 Sri Lanka Ambassador discusses cooperation on climate change with ROK Deputy Minister of Climate Diplomacy

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea Savitri Panabokke met with Ambassador and Deputy Minister for Climate Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Hyoeun Jenny Kim on 02 March 2023.

During the meeting the Ambassador and Deputy Minister discussed issues relating to climate change and means to enhance climate cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea.

The Ambassador also apprised Deputy Minister Kim of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's vision and policies relating to climate change, and climate change initiatives by Sri Lanka in international fora.

The Embassy's Second Secretary Sachini Dias and Second Secretary of the Climate Diplomacy Division Eunju Oh also attended the meeting.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Seoul