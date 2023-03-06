Navy women ruggerites emerge champions in Clifford Cup knockout rugby tournament

The final of the Lady Clifford Cup knockout rugby tournament was held between the Navy and Army at the Racecourse Ground, Colombo on 05 th March 2023. In the final encounter, the Navy women ruggerites took home the trophy, edging out the Army 14-05.

For the Navy, Woman Leading Physical Training Instructor P Dilani and Woman Leading Seaman GG Randunu scored a try each. Further, Woman Leading Seaman AHS Madhumali made 02 successful conversions making way for the Navy to seal the game.

Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera who was present at the Racecourse Ground to witness the final game conveyed his best wishes to the champion Navy team.

Senior officers from the Navy Headquarters and the Western Naval Command, Director Sports Commodore Roshan Athukorala, Chairman of Navy Rugby Pool Commodore Sanath Pitigala and a group of officers and sailors were also present on this occasion.