Chinese Exim Bank provides financial assurance to Sri Lanka through embassy handover

The Deputy Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo Mr. Hu Wei officially presented the financial assurance letter issued by the Exim Bank of China to Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (07).

Mr. Hu Wei revealed that large – scale Chinese companies are looking forward to visiting Sri Lanka in the near future to explore new investment opportunities.

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake was also present on this occasion.