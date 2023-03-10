Hon.Chamal Rajapaksa unanimously appointed as the Chair to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa was unanimously appointed as the Chair to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament March (08).

Member of Parliament Hon. Ali Sabri Raheem proposed the name of Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa and State Minister Hon. Vijitha Berugoda seconded it.

Accordingly, matters taken up during the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament which are in pending status were agreed to be taken into future consideration. Moreover, it was also discussed to hold a workshop for the heads of media organizations with the coordination of this committee.

It was also decided in the committee to hold a workshop to educate Members of Parliament regarding ethics and privileges.

State Ministers Hon. Kanaka Herath, Hon. Anuradha Jayaratne, Members of Parliament Hon. Jayantha Ketagoda, Hon. G. G. Ponnambalam, Hon. (Ms.) Kokila Gunawardena and Hon. Samanpriya Herath were present at this Committee meeting held.