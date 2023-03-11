Four new chairs appointed for Sectoral Oversight Committees

The appointment of new chairpersons into four other Sectoral Oversight Committees took place yesterday (09) in Parliament.

Accordingly, Hon. Namal Rajapaksa was appointed as the chair to the Sectorial Oversight Committee on International Relations. His name was proposed by Hon. Akila Ellawala and was seconded by Hon. S. M. M. Muszhaaraff.

Hon. Buddhika Pathirana was appointed as Sectorial Oversight Committee on Increasing Export of Goods & Services. His name was proposed by Hon. Udaya Gammanpila and was seconded by Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku.

Moreover, Hon. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda was appointed as the chair to the Sectorial Oversight Committee on Energy & Transport and his name was proposed by Hon. Gamini Lokuge and was seconded by Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena.

Hon. Gamini Waleboda was appointed as the chair to the Sectorial Oversight Committee on Alleviating the Impact of the Economic Crisis. His name was proposed Hon. M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep and was seconded by Hon. Dhammika Perera.

Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilake Assistant Secretary-General (Legislative Services) and H.E. Janakantha Silva, Director of Legislative Services and Director of Communications (Acting) of Parliament participated in these meetings.