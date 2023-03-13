 An honorary award from the American President (LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD) to Katugastota Uparatana Nayaka Thero

In appreciation of the religious and social service performed for the United States of America and its people, the Chief Judicial Sanganayake of North America, Viharaya of the Maryland International Buddhist Temple, Chief sanganayake Katugastota Uparathana thero , was awarded the 2022 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD by the President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden. done

The related award was recently presented at the Maryland International Buddhist Temple.

Venerable Katugastota Uparathana Therapano is the first Sri Lankan Buddhist Therapano to receive this once-in-a-lifetime award from the American President.

The award was presented to His Highness by Mr. Elisha Pulivart, Chief Executive Officer of the Indo-American enterprises Council.

Reverend Katugastota Uparathana Nayaka, who is an advisor on Buddhist philosophy and meditation at the University of Washington, and a former advisor on Sinhalese language and culture to the US State Department, is working to popularize Buddhism throughout the world, beyond that to all religious faiths. Respecting and acting as an ideal figure for the current generation of monks.

In 2021, the International Vesak Day was also invited to the White House.

The relevant award also states

".the amarican story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, i congratulate you taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I'm proud to present you with the president's lifetime Achievement award in recognition of your 4,018 of service to this great nation. Thruoughout our cocountry's history, the amarican story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism abut what can be with the resilience to turn that vision into reality. I know I'm not alone in recognizing that those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union. by sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and diliver solutions to the challenges we face - solutions that we need now more than ever. we are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. through your service, you are providing all three. on behalf of the amarican people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your leadership and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. the country is counting on you."