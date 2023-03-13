Navy seizes 02 poaching trawlers in Sri Lankan waters

The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers with 16 Indian nationals poaching in Sri Lankan waters northeast of Veththalakeni and off the Analativu Island.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers.

As an extension of these operations, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters northeast of Veththalakeni and off the Analativu Island. In this operation, the Navy held 02 Indian poaching trawlers with 16 Indian fishers continuing to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized trawlers together with 16 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

In 2022, the Navy seized 36 Indian poaching trawlers in island waters and handed them over to authorities for legal action. Meanwhile, in 2023 the Navy seized these 02 Indian poaching trawlers and they will also be handed over to authorities for onward legal proceedings.

Taking into account the consequences of illegal fishing practices of foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters, on the livelihood of local fishermen and ocean resources of the country, Sri Lanka Navy continues to remain vigilant and conduct its operations.



SL Navy