BASL felicitates President Wickremesinghe on completion of 50 years at the Bar

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka organized a felicitation dinner at the Oak Room, Cinnamon Grand Hotel Colombo Yesterday evening (12), to honour those who have completed fifty years at the Bar.

During the Felicitation Dinner, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has also completed fifty years at the Bar, was honoured and presented with a plaque by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya PC.

The Felicitation Dinner was organized by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) to honour 26 individuals who have served at the Bar for 50 or more years. The event coincided with the two-day National Law Conference 2023, also organized by the BASL, which is held on the 12th and 13th of March.

Juliana Margaret Coswatte, Walter Leslie de Silva, Ratnasabapathy Arumugam Jegatheson, Upali A. Gooneratne PC, Kanagaratnam Kaneshayogan, M. M Zuhair PC, Vijaya Niranjan Perera PC, Vernon Manilal Fernando, Justice J. Asoka Nihal de Silva, W. D. J. Seneviratne, Justice D. J. De S. Balapatabendi also were felicitated at the ceremony.

Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya PC, Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam PC, BASL President Saliya Peiris, Chairman of the Felicitation Committee Janaprith Fernando and Convener of the Felicitation Committee Chamath Fernando addressed the Felicitation Dinner.