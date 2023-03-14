Minister Prasanna Ranathunga instructs to the Ministry Secretary to take a decision regarding the repossession of abandoned unfinished buildings in Colombo

Minister of Urban Development and Housing Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga instructed the Ministry Secretary recently (10) at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Urban Development and Housing, to consult with the relevant parties and take a decision regarding the abandoned unfinished buildings in Colombo municipal area. Accordingly, the minister informed to take steps to submit those recommendations to the cabinet.

The Minister instructed this when the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Urban Development and Housing, chaired by the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga, State Ministers, Hon. Arundika Fernando and the Hon. Thenuka Widanagamage, met in Parliament recently (10).

Here, the State Minister Hon. Arundika Fernando pointed out that in Colombo area with high commercial value, abandoned and unfinished buildings such as ‘Krish’ and ‘Hyatt’ are causing a lot of damage. Therefore, it was emphasized in the committee that immediate action should be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga instructed to the officials to follow some relief program due to the current economic crisis, in collecting the installments from the people who bought the houses of the Housing Development Authority. The minister also advised to take the concessional measures so as not to harm the financial sector of the authority.

The Minister also instructed the officials to arrange for the immediate release of the land belonging to the Coastal Conservation Department (CCD), which can be used for the advancement of the tourism industry, to the relevant investors within the legal framework. It was discussed that it is necessary to provide land for temporary construction for the tourism industry while keeping the right of the land with the department and Bali Islands in Indonesia is a good example for that.

Accordingly, the Minister also instructed to contact the Ministry of Investment Promotion and carry out related activities.

Members of Parliament Hon. Chandima Weerakkodi, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksa, Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumitrarachchi, Hon. Manjula Dissanayake and Hon. Jagath Samarawickrama as well as officers of the institutions under the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing also participated in this meeting.