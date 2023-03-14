President to form a committee to recommend suitable government hospitals for clinical training for medical students

A committee will be formed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to identify suitable government hospitals as teaching hospitals to provide clinical training for Medical Students enrolled at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital, Lyceum Campus and other universities in Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa, without hampering the training of students in State Universities.

Accordingly, State Minister of Health Dr. Seetha Arambepola will be appointed as the Chairperson of the aforementioned Committee, while other appointed members will include Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. R.M. Saman Kusumsiri Ratnayake, Additional Secretary (Medical Services) of the Ministry of Health Dr. A.K.S. de Alwis, Chairman - University Grant Commission Senior Prof. Sampath Amarathunga, Senior Consultant Surgeon Prof. Mohan de Silva, Professor in Surgery, Faculty of Medicine USJP Prof. Bawantha Gamage, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics & Trauma Surgeon Dr. Narendra Pinto, Dean -, Faculty of Medicine - KDU Prof. Namal Wijesinghe, President of SLMC Prof. Vajira Dissanayake, President of GMOA Dr. Darshana Sirisena, Executive Director -, University Hospital KDU Prof. J. Balawardane and Director Nursing (Medical Service) - Ministry of Health Mrs. R.L.S. Samanmali.

The Committee will be responsible for studying, reviewing and identifying suitable government hospitals to function as Teaching Hospitals to provide clinical training for Medical Students enrolled at the KDU, Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital, Lyceum Campus and other universities in Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa. The Committee is also expected to make recommendations for the necessary developments to upgrade the hospitals identified for the provision of such training and submit a report on the findings and recommendations of the Committee within a period of eight (08) weeks.

President’s Media Division

14.03.2023